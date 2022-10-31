JUST IN
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong and united India, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Morbi death toll at 132; India Inc eyes Dubai for investment
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean Halloween stampede
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off new operations of Alliance Air
PM Modi expresses deep anguish over South Korea's Halloween stampede
Grant on-arrival visas to Sikhs: Akal Takht jathedar to India, Pak
Punjab CM decides to personally review efforts to check stubble burning
PM Modi dedicates maze garden, houseboat service near 'Statue of Unity'
Morbi bridge collapse: Cong asks its workers to provide help in rescue ops
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Chhath celebrated with fervour in Jharkhand, CM offers prayers in Ranchi
Business Standard

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India: Rahul Gandhi

Patel is considered the chief architect of integration of the erstwhile princely states with the Union of India.

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | sardar vallabhbhai patel | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI)

The Congress on Monday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever.

Patel is considered the chief architect of integration of the erstwhile princely states with the Union of India.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India. The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "We pay our heartfelt tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary. It was for his iron will that the nation was weaved into a union."

"A great son of Bharat Mata, he continues to inspire us to fight the forces of hate & division," the party said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed Patel on his 147th birth anniversary.

"In October 2011, I was privileged to deliver the Sardar Patel Memorial lecture in which I presented a side of his that is not very well know - his wit and humour," Ramesh tweeted.

"Irrespective of whatever the Distorians peddle, Patel and Nehru former an unique jugalbandhi for almost 30 years that shaped modern India," he said and shared a photograph of Nehru and Patel together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.