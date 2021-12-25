Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on December 25, 26

-
The Delhi government on Friday allowed Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen in the market in the last few days.
"And whereas, increasing footfalls are seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021," read the government order.
