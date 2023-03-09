Satish Kaushik's last rites to be conducted today in Mumbai at 5 pm

actor and director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 in Gurgaon due to a heart attack. His last rites will be conducted in Mumbai at 5:00 pm, reported News18.

The post-mortem done on the actor has revealed that cardiac arrest caused his sudden death. No marks were found on his body and there was no alcohol present in his body. Kaushik was brought to the hospital around midnight when he complained of difficulty in breathing.



Satish Kaushik was known for his ability to versatile roles. He is known for his performance as "calendar" in Mr. India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana among many other roles he played during his career.



Satish was born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972. Later, he joined the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).



He started his acting career as a theatre actor. His most remarkable role in the capacity of a theatre artist was that of "Willy Loman" in the Hindi language drama called Salesman Ramlal, an adaptation of Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller.



He also contributed as a writer for the screen. He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's classic comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yarron(1983). He also worked as a director.



Satish Kaushik left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with his remarkable work. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.



Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and Rakul Preet Singh mourned the demise of the iconic comic star.