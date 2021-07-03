Saudi Arabia suspends entry from UAE, Ethiopia, Vietnam over Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's listed firms to cut payouts for Prince's $1.3-trn plan
Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia as virus hits India demand
Prominent Saudi Arabian women's rights activist released from prison
Reliance to conclude Aramco deal this year; Aramco rep on co board
Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom due to Covid
-
Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam over the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, media reported.
Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the kingdom's authorities, the state-run SPA news agency reported.
The new restrictions will enter into force on late Sunday.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Saudi Arabia has confirmed more than 490,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,800 fatalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU