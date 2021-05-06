JUST IN
'Deploy doctors, ramp up health infra for 3rd Covid wave': SC tells Centre

Today, you have 150,000 doctors who have completed their courses. Likewise, 250,000 nurses are sitting at home. How do we tap into this for dealing with the possibility of a third wave, SC asks Centre

BS Web Team 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Modi government to begin preparations to tackle the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The top court underscored the importance of ramping up a buffer stock of medical oxygen to prevent widespread panic among the general public.

India, on Thursday, reported a daily rise of over 400,000 Covid cases for the second time this month, while a record 3,980 people succumbed to the virus amid a severe shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen. Delhi in particular has been reeling from the shortage of oxygen.

During a hearing on the supply of oxygen to Delhi, the court said the Centre needs to look at the issue of oxygen supply on a pan-India basis. Justice Chandrachud said there is a need to look at oxygen audit and also reassess the basis for oxygen reallocation, according to ANI.

The court also warned the Modi government that it will be held responsible if there is an error in policy framing. "Today, you have 1.5 lakh doctors who are waiting for NEET and have completed their courses. If you give them Rs 5000, nobody will come serve. How do you make sure they come and help ? Likewise, 2.5 lakh nurses are trained and are sitting at home. How do we tap into this for dealing with the possibility of a third wave? There is complete fatigue amongst the healthcare professionals. They have been at it since March 2020. We have to create spaces for existing body of health professionals.

They are at the end of their tethers. Calling them Corona Warriors, but they’re humans at the end of the day. Don’t take this in an adversarial stance. When we make these suggestions, the idea is not to tell you that you didn’t think of this," said Justice Chandrachud.

The Centre submitted a detailed plan to the court on procurement and supply of Oxygen to various states and union territories, according to ANI. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told the court that a significant stock of Oxygen is there in Delhi hospitals at present. States like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also demanding more oxygen to cater to their hospital demands, Mehta added.

The Centre told the apex court it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi. However, the Delhi government's lawyer Rahul Mehra informed the court the city had received only 555 MT oxygen, not 730 MT as claimed by the Centre.

First Published: Thu, May 06 2021. 15:56 IST

