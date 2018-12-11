SC asks lawyer to deposit Rs 50K, dismisses PIL against FM Jaitley

The Tuesday refused to recall its order by which it had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a lawyer for filing a PIL against Arun Jaitley, raising allegations relating to capital reserve of the (RBI).

A bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi, which had also dismissed the petition, said it would hear petitioner lawyer M L Sharma only after he deposits Rs 50,000 as cost with the apex court registry.

"We are not going to recall our any order. You deposit Rs 50,000 then only we will hear your any old or new petition," the bench which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The lawyer, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, Tuesday sought urgent hearing of his plea alleging that the RBI was in mess as its has also resigned.

The apex court, however, did not entertain his plea.