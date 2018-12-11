JUST IN
Identities of sexual assault victims will not be revealed in any manner: SC

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault 'even in a remote manner'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault "even in a remote manner".

The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police.

The top court said it is "unfortunate" that rape victims are treated as "untouchables" in society.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 11:20 IST

