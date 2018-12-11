Identities of sexual assault victims will not be revealed in any manner: SC

-
ALSO READ
Seven students accuse Ivy League Dartmouth professors of sexual harassment
Marginal increase in reporting of sexual harassment cases at top 100 firms
Why sex offenders register may not be enough to curb crime against women
SC pulls up Bihar for not acting on shelter home cases, favours CBI probe
State, central govt ministries linked to online portal on sexual harassment
-
The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed.
A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal identity of victims of rape and sexual assault "even in a remote manner".
The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police.
The top court said it is "unfortunate" that rape victims are treated as "untouchables" in society.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU