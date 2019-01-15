SC bans transportation of extracted coal in Meghalaya after mine tragedy

-
ALSO READ
Not satisfied with steps taken to rescue miners: SC tells Meghalaya govt
Meghalaya trapped miners: SC asks status report on progress of rescue work
Another mining mishap claims 2 lives in Meghalaya; rescue operation on
Meghalaya mine tragedy: Illegal mining rampant in the country
Illegal coal mines in Meghalaya: How miners are exploited, lives threatened
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya which has had no success in rescuing 15 miners trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine for almost a month.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer which refused the plea of miners to allow them to transport the extracted coal at various places.
The bench issued notice to the Meghalaya Government, the Centre and others seeking their response on various issues connected with coal mining in the state and posted the matter for hearing February 19.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU