JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt to increase 25% seats in universities for 10% quota: Javadekar

India improves score at Times' 2019 university rankings; now 25 in top 200
Business Standard

SC bans transportation of extracted coal in Meghalaya after mine tragedy

The bench issued notice to the Meghalaya Government, the Centre and others seeking their response on various issues connected with coal mining in the state and posted the matter for hearing Feb 19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya which has had no success in rescuing 15 miners trapped inside an illegal rat-hole coal mine for almost a month.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices A K Sikri and S A Nazeer which refused the plea of miners to allow them to transport the extracted coal at various places.

The bench issued notice to the Meghalaya Government, the Centre and others seeking their response on various issues connected with coal mining in the state and posted the matter for hearing February 19.
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements