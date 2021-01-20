SC declines to entertain plea to stop tractor rally on Republic Day

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Will have to take firm steps if Jan 4 talks with govt fail: Farmer unions
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain an application by Centre through Delhi Police to stop protesting farmer unions from carrying out tractor rally into the Capital on Republic Day.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said it is highly improper for the court to intervene in the matter, as the police is the first authority to decide on the issue of law and order. The top court also turned down the Centre's request to have a hearing on the matter on January 25 and also keep the application pending. The Centre withdrew the application from the top court.
The Chief Justice told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that "you are the executive, you have authority to take whatever action through police.....Centre has powers to act on law and order, we won't intervene."
On Monday, the top court had already said that Delhi Police are the first authority to decide on the rally, and not the court.
The Centre, through the Delhi Police, have filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking an order of injunction restraining anyone to conducting any protest march either in the form of tractor/trolley/vehicle march or any other mode in the national capital on the Republic Day.
The Centre said it has come to the knowledge of the security agencies, through various sources, that the small group of protesting individuals/organisations have planned to carry out a tractor/trolley/vehicle march on Republic Day on January 26.
"Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation," it said.
--IANS/
ss/ash
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU