Supertech Noida twin towers must be razed in 3 months: Supreme Court

-
ALSO READ
Supertech says will deliver over 8,000 flats to homebuyers by this December
Supertech targets Rs 2,300 crore from sale of plots in three states
JLR drives in new Land Rover Discovery in India priced Rs 88 lakh onwards
The unfairness of real estate bankruptcy resolution
Protest in Bihar town shows what happens to people when land isn't surveyed
-
The Supreme Court Monday directed demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech's Emerald Court project in NOIDA for violation of building by-laws.
The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.
It said the construction of Supertech's twin 40 storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.
The bench said that demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA and an expert agency and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.
The top court said that recently it has seen rampant unauthorised construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU