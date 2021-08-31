PM Modi speaks to Assam CM, assures all help to tackle flood situation

-
ALSO READ
Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet PM Modi today over Assam-Mizoram border issue
Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi, discusses Assam-Mizoram border issue
BJP to get around 84 seats in Assam, claims Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Chief Minister of Assam
Over 3,400 militants surrendered in Assam since 2016: Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the flood situation in the state and assured all possible assistance.
"Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi telephoned today to enquire about flood situation and assured all help to Assam to combat this menace. Current flood has gravely impacted the livelihoods of people. My gratitude to Adarniya Modi Ji for standing with us at this hour of crisis," Sarma tweeted.
As many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods, revealed Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS).
As per the report of FRIMS released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on August 30, as many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam that inhabit 3,63,135 people have been affected due to floods in the state.
The report also revealed that 44 relief centres that include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centres have been opened in the state to help the flood victims.
A total of 1,619 people have taken shelter in these relief camps, said the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU