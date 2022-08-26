SC dismisses plea against HC order in hate speech case involving UP CM Yogi

-
ALSO READ
UP: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway on July 16
What is Operation Ganga?
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time today
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
CM Adityanath receives death threat on UP police's WhatsApp helpline
-
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court judgement in a matter pertaining to the alleged hate speech of 2007 involving Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it is not necessary to go into issue of denial of sanction in this case.
The legal questions of sanction will be kept open to be dealt with an appropriate case, the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar said.
In its verdict delivered in February 2018, the high court had said it has not found any procedural error either in the conduct of an investigation or in the decision-making process of refusal to grant sanction to prosecute.
An FIR was lodged at a police station in Gorakhpur against Adityanath, then a Member of Parliament, and several others on alleged charges of promoting enmity between two groups.
It was alleged that several incidents of violence were reported in Gorakhpur on that day after an alleged hate speech by Adityanath.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 13:07 IST