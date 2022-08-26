JUST IN
WHO pledges to provide $4 mn worth of medical supplies to Sri Lanka
Business Standard

Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune's village

Livestock development officer visited the village and administered medication to the animals besides providing guidance to the local cattle farmers about further treatment

Topics
Pune | Cattle | disease

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Photo: Bloomberg
Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune's village. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle have been reported from a village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, a senior official has said. A team of the district health department's disease investigation section will visit the Mandave village during the day to collect samples for examination, said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

The area is located about 90 km from Pune city. Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection in the village but no death has been reported, Prasad had said on Thursday. "Isolation measures such as the closing of (animal) markets, prevention of transportation and ring vaccination would be taken. Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals," he said. On Thursday a livestock development officer visited the village and administered medication to the animals besides providing guidance to the local cattle farmers about further treatment and precautions to be taken, Prasad said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 10:01 IST

