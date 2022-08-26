Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune's village

Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin in have been reported from a village in Junnar tehsil of district, a senior official has said. A team of the district health department's investigation section will visit the Mandave village during the day to collect samples for examination, said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad.

The area is located about 90 km from city. Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection in the village but no death has been reported, Prasad had said on Thursday. "Isolation measures such as the closing of (animal) markets, prevention of transportation and ring vaccination would be taken. Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals," he said. On Thursday a livestock development officer visited the village and administered medication to the animals besides providing guidance to the local farmers about further treatment and precautions to be taken, Prasad said.

