India reports record spike with close to 10,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours
SC gives Centre, states 15 days to take migrant workers to their homes

Top court asks authorities to withdraw legal complaints against migrant workers

BS Web Team  |  New Delho 

Vasai: Migrants from Uttar Pradesh leave from Suncity due to no train facility to their native places following only one train was going to Odisha, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers stranded in the nationwide lockdown to contain must be transported to their homes within 15 days, the Supreme Court told the central government and states on Tuesday.

The court asked the authorities to withdraw legal complaints against migrant workers charged with violating lockdown rules as tens of thousands of them marched to their homes.

The central government on May 28 gave the court a preliminary report, which said 91 lakh migrant workers had been taken to their states till a day before during the lockdown.

Nearly 200 migrant workers died in road accidents in while returning to their homes during the, a charity said on June 2. More than 1,400 road accidents killed 750 people, including 198 migrant workers, between March 25 and May 31, according to the SaveLIFE Foundation, a charity that works towards improving road safety and emergency care in India.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 11:17 IST

