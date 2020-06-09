SC gives Centre, states 15 days to take migrant workers to their homes

Migrant workers stranded in the nationwide to contain must be transported to their homes within 15 days, the told the central government and states on Tuesday.

The court asked the authorities to withdraw legal complaints against migrant workers charged with violating rules as tens of thousands of them marched to their homes.

The central government on May 28 gave the court a preliminary report, which said 91 lakh migrant workers had been taken to their states till a day before during the





Nearly 200 migrant workers died in road accidents in while returning to their homes during the, a charity said on June 2. More than 1,400 road accidents killed 750 people, including 198 migrant workers, between March 25 and May 31, according to the SaveLIFE Foundation, a charity that works towards improving road safety and emergency care in India.