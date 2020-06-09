India's daily coronavirus cases near 10,000-mark: Updates and highlights

With a daily increase of 9,987 in total cases, the biggest single-day jump yet, India’s tally has risen from 256,611 to 266,598, reporting an increase of 3.9 per cent.



That apart, the death toll has reached 7,466, with 331 new fatalities, the most in a day so far.



And, the number of active cases across India has increased by 4,536, compared with 4,975 on Monday.



States that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Delhi (1,483), Tamil Nadu (1,017), Maharashtra (783), Haryana (395), and West Bengal (255).



Well, we do have good news, with 5,120 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved marginally to 48.5 per cent, death rate remains unchanged at 2.8 per cent.

