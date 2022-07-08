SC grants interim bail to Alt News' Zubair for five days in UP case

-
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Alt News' co-founder Mohemmad Zubair in the case registered against him in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. The Alt News co-founder was granted bail on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case and not leave jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court, reports ANI.
The top court directed that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else.
The apex court has also issued notice to the UP police on Zubair's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.
Zubair on Thursday had moved to the SC in connection with the case against lodged against him in Sitapur for allegedly outraging religious feelings.
The journalist was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.
An FIR was lodged against him in UP under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.
The SC's order came after a court in Sitapur on Thursday granted Zubair's custody to the UP Police till July 14.
