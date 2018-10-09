SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking review of Sabarimala verdict

JUST IN
Over 180 mn jobs for women at high risk of being displaced globally: IMF
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. Photo: Wikipedia

The Supreme Court Tuesday declined urgent hearing on a plea seeking review of its verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the Sabarimala Temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had considered the submission of Shylaja Vijayan, president, National Ayyappa Devotees Association through Mathews J Nedumpara, which contended that the five-judge Constitution bench verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women.
