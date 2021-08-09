SC seeks govt's report on recommendations of National Task Force on Oxygen

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to submit the action taken report within two weeks on the recommendations of court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on allocation of to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court said that since the NTF consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country, it is imperative for the Centre to take steps to ensure that recommendations are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in present and foreseeable future.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks and listed it along with the suo motu matter on COVID preparedness.

The top court noted that the final NTF report has been submitted and an interim report of the sub-committee on evaluation of requirement of national capital has been filed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against the Delhi High Court order initiating contempt proceedings against central government officials for non-compliance of the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

On May 5, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings before the High Court.

On Jun 22, the NTF had recommended that the country should have strategic reserves of the life saving gas for 2-3 weeks of consumption on the lines of the arrangements made for petroleum products.

