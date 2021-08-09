Odisha reports 886 new Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths in last 24 hours

JUST IN
Odisha reported 886 new Covid-19 cases, 66 deaths and 1,463 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Odisha Health Department on Sunday.

Beneficiaries stand in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar (Photo: PTI)

A total of 886 new COVID-19 positive cases include 512 cases of quarantine transmission and 374transmissions via local contacts.

The local case of the infection in the state stands at 11,486.

Khurda reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 253, followed by Cuttack at 81 cases and Balasore at 62. The total COVID-19 cases in the state reached 9,87,956.

Meanwhile, Odisha's total recoveries now stand at 9,69,916. However, the total death toll mounted to 6,501. The state has so far conducted 1,66,26,905 samples for COVID-19.

First Published: Mon, August 09 2021. 11:09 IST

