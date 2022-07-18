SC to hear pleas of Jharkhand govt, CM against HC's order in graft probe

-
ALSO READ
EC issues notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over mining lease
Jharkhand CM Soren gets more time to appear before EC in mining lease case
EC to hear Jharkhand CM Soren's counsel in mining lease case today
Jharkhand: No harm in KCR-Soren meet, but Congress cautious
Probe against Soren: No interim order from SC on plea challenging HC order
-
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing two separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren against an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of a PIL for a probe against the CM into alleged irregularities in grant of mining leases.
A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Meenakshi Arora, who appeared for the Jharkhand government and the chief minister respectively, that the matters needed an urgent hearing.
We will list it, the CJI said.
The plea before the Jharkhand High Court had sought a probe into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases and also into the transactions of some shell companies allegedly operated by the chief minister's family members and associates.
The high court had accepted the maintainability of the PIL seeking a probe against the chief minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU