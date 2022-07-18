Himanta Sarma launches Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme

Chief Minister on Sunday launched the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

To mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government plans to plant saplings in 80,000 government offices premises from July 17 to August 15.

The Chief Minister appealed to all government employees to plant 75 'Amrit Briksha' in each government office premise.

He also said that the state forest department must commission drone surveys in all reserve forest areas every six months.

He directed the forest department to go after a zero-tolerance policy against encroachment and encroachers.

Assam Cabinet Minister for Power, Mines and Minerals, Nandita Gorlosa also tweeted about the programme and said, "The environmental stress has always been less focussed by all. Today, with the motive of helping the healing of our environment, we are grateful to CM, @himantabiswa for launching the Chief Ministers Institutional Plantation Programme. A great initiative by ST & C Change Department."

Meanwhile, the Assam flood situation has started improving even as a population of 2,10,746 people continues to suffer from the deluge. Assam Chief Minister announced an assistance of Rs 1,000 each to over 1 lakh students who got affected by the floods.

The Chief Minister on Saturday took to Twitter to make the announcement where he said that a total of 1,01,539 students were given a total amount of Rs 10.15 crore from the CM's Relief Fund.

"In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the State, we have provided an assistance of Rs 1,000 each to over 1 lakh student beneficiaries, from CM's Relief Fund," tweeted Assam CM .

