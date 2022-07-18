Himanta Sarma launches Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Himanta Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs to discuss Naga Political Issue
Assam floods damaged 30,000 to 40,000 houses, says CM Himanta
Country moved in reverse direction under Congress rule: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Sisodia targets Assam CM for PPE kit deal; Sarma threatens defamation case
-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.
To mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Assam government plans to plant saplings in 80,000 government offices premises from July 17 to August 15.
The Assam Chief Minister appealed to all government employees to plant 75 'Amrit Briksha' in each government office premise.
He also said that the state forest department must commission drone surveys in all reserve forest areas every six months.
He directed the forest department to go after a zero-tolerance policy against encroachment and encroachers.
Assam Cabinet Minister for Power, Mines and Minerals, Nandita Gorlosa also tweeted about the programme and said, "The environmental stress has always been less focussed by all. Today, with the motive of helping the healing of our environment, we are grateful to CM, @himantabiswa for launching the Chief Ministers Institutional Plantation Programme. A great initiative by ST & C Change Department."
Meanwhile, the Assam flood situation has started improving even as a population of 2,10,746 people continues to suffer from the deluge. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an assistance of Rs 1,000 each to over 1 lakh students who got affected by the floods.
The Chief Minister on Saturday took to Twitter to make the announcement where he said that a total of 1,01,539 students were given a total amount of Rs 10.15 crore from the CM's Relief Fund.
"In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the State, we have provided an assistance of Rs 1,000 each to over 1 lakh student beneficiaries, from CM's Relief Fund," tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU