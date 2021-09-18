SCO meet: Afghanistan shows radicalisation key threat to peace, says PM

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet
21st SCO meet to be held on Sept 17, PM Modi to address summit virtually
American troops can't escort Afghans to Kabul airport: US defense secretary
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
US troops to stay in Afghanistan till all Americans out, says Biden
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the recent developments in Afghanistan have demonstrated that increasing radicalisation was the “root cause” of biggest challenges relating to peace and security in the region and pitched for developing a common template by the SCO to deal with these challenges.
Speaking at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State, Modi also called for enhancing connectivity between land-locked Central Asia and India and noted that such projects should be transparent and respect the territorial integrity of all countries, in comments that came amid growing criticism of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
In his virtual address at the meeting, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in a hybrid format — virtual as well as in-person, the Prime Minister talked about Sufism and cultural heritage of Central Asia and said the SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism on the basis of the historical heritage of the region. “The 20th anniversary of the SCO is also a suitable occasion to think about the future of the SCO. I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust-deficit and the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation,” the Prime Minister said.
The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more apparent and the SCO should take an initiative on this issue, he asserted.
ALSO READ: UNSC extends mandate of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
“If we look at the history, we will find that the region of Central Asia has been a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values. Traditions like Sufism have flourished here over the centuries and spread throughout the region and the world,” the Prime Minister said.
“We can still see their influence in the cultural heritage of this region. On the basis of this historical heritage of Central Asia, SCO should develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism,” he said. “In India, and almost in all SCO countries, there are moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. SCO should work to develop a strong network between them.”
On trade
Members of the SCO reaffirmed to uphold and strengthen a transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system and oppose unilateral protectionist measures that undermine and threaten the global economy. The members “will consistently uphold and strengthen an open, transparent, equitable, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on the principles and rules of the WTO, promote an open global economy and oppose unilateral protectionist measures that undermine the multilateral trading system and threaten the global economy,” it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU