Seamless connections, sustainable ops: All about Noida's upcoming airport

The upcoming International Airport is being developed on the themes of seamless connectivity and sustainable operations, and promises fast passenger transfers, lower operating costs and use of renewable energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the airport on Thursday afternoon. The airport’s phase I will have a single runway and will be able to handle 12 million passengers a year when it becomes operational in 2024.

The greenfield airport, spread over 1334 hectares, is being developed as a public private partnership between the government and Airport, which outbid Adani Enterprises and the GMR group to win the project.





Airport is investing Rs 5,700 crore for phase-I and has tied up Rs 3,725 crore in debt from the State Bank of India. Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal pegged the airport phase-I project cost at Rs 8,916 crore. The government is spending Rs 4,326 crore on land acquisition, rehabilitation and settlement.

What does the International Airport promise?

Two terminal complex: The airport will be developed in four phases under the master plan and will be able to handle 70 million passengers a year. When complete the airport will have two passenger terminals. Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million passengers per year and terminal 2 will have a capacity of 40 million passengers per year.

Terminal 1 will be built in two stages – the first for 12 million passengers a year, the second with an additional capacity of 18 million passengers per year. Terminal 2 will also be built in two stages. The forecourts for both terminals will have direct access to a single ground transportation centre.

Faster connecting time: The design of the airport focuses on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer process for domestic to domestic passengers as well as domestic to international passengers and vice versa.

The airport will also have a swing aircraft stand concept providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flight from the same aerobridge without having to reposition the aircraft. This would ensure quicker aircraft turnarounds and smooth passenger transfer process and provide best connecting times.

Ground transportation centre (GTC): The GTC will house metro and high speed rail stations, taxi and bus service, car parking and concourse housing restaurants and lounges.

Reliance on green energy: The airport plans to implement technologies and processes like zero-emission fuels and maximize use of renewable energy sources such as solar power. It will also implement processes for water treatment and recycling.

The airport master plan has earmarked 8 hectares of land for developing a forest park. The park will be developed using trees from the project site. The airport promises to preserve all the native species as a part of its aspiration to be a green airport.

