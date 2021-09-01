Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google to book a slot: Mandaviya

on Wednesday said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week.

The information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (paid or free), and link to CoWIN website for booking, a statement said.

The information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area across Search, Maps and Assistant, it added. "The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine: Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google, Check availability of slots & more, Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

The @MoHFW_INDIA has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine:



Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google



Check availability of slots & more



Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot



More details: https://t.co/zsI9A5fkCp — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 1, 2021

Google said it will continue to partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all centres across India.

In March this year, Google started showing information on COVID-19 centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms, said Hema Budaraju, Director of Google Search, said.

With 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the highest ever in a single day, the cumulative doses given in the country under the drive has exceeded 65.41 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)