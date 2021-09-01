Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google to book a slot: Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Google takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king
Google brings new search console 'Insights' tool for web creators
IT rules not applicable to search engine: Google; HC seeks Centre's stand
Google Search, YouTube sales soar to record high in Covid-19 pandemic
-
Google on Wednesday said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week.
The information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (paid or free), and link to CoWIN website for booking, a statement said.
The information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant, it added. "The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine: Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google, Check availability of slots & more, Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.
Google said it will continue to partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India.
The @MoHFW_INDIA has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine:
Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google
Check availability of slots & more
Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot
More details: https://t.co/zsI9A5fkCp — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 1, 2021
In March this year, Google started showing information on COVID-19 vaccination centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms, said Hema Budaraju, Director of Google Search, said.
With 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the highest ever in a single day, the cumulative doses given in the country under the vaccination drive has exceeded 65.41 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU