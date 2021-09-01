32 college students test positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka's Kolar

-
As many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Karnataka's Kolar KGF College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday.
"32 students are infected with COVID in a college in KGF nursing college. All of them are Kerala returnees. I will visit the college and take action against the college management," said the Minister.
He further said that the COVID-19 has been brought under control to 700-800 cases per day from as high as 50,000 cases per day while adding that the government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic.
According to the state health department, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,217 new COVID19 cases, 1198 recoveries and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.
There are 18,386 active cases in the state as of now.
