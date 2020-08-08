JUST IN
Covid-19: Centre considering proposal on physical Parliament session

Sec 144 in Noida ahead of Adityanath's visit to inaugurate Covid hospital

Section 144 has been imposed in Noida ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to inaugurate a COVID-19 government hospital on Saturday, the police said.

ANI  |  General News 

Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

"Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit on Saturday. People are not allowed to fly drones. 15 gazetted officers and around 700 constables who are on duty are required to undergo COVID-19 testing," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida told ANI.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, a new COVID-19 government hospital will be inaugurated in Sector 39 of Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district by the on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with public representatives in Gautam Budh Nagar over the situation of COVID-19 in the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 5,806 including 906 active cases, 4,857 recovered and 43 deaths, according to the state's health department.

The total number of COVID -19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 1,08,614, including 43,654 active cases, 63,402 recoveries and 1,918 deaths, the state's health department confirmed.

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 11:34 IST

