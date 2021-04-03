Second wave of Covid-19 spreading fast in Puducherry: Health official

An appeal was on Saturday made by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar to the people to adhere to safety protocols as, he said, the second wave of is spreading fast here.

In his video address, Kumar said the virus was spreading at an alarmingly large-scale and people should not lower their guard.

Basic measures such as wearing of masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance should be followed.

Kumar said a free COVID-19 vaccination camp was inaugurated earlier in the day by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Venkateswarar Medical College at Ariyur on the Puducherry-Villupuram route.

As many as 1,000 people received the first dose of vaccine within three hours of commencement of the camp at 8 AM, he said.