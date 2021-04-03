Second wave of Covid-19 spreading fast in Puducherry: Health official

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia has a vaccine for animals
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
An appeal was on Saturday made by the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar to the people to adhere to safety protocols as, he said, the second wave of coronavirus is spreading fast here.
In his video address, Kumar said the virus was spreading at an alarmingly large-scale and people should not lower their guard.
Basic measures such as wearing of masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance should be followed.
Kumar said a free COVID-19 vaccination camp was inaugurated earlier in the day by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Venkateswarar Medical College at Ariyur on the Puducherry-Villupuram route.
As many as 1,000 people received the first dose of vaccine within three hours of commencement of the camp at 8 AM, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU