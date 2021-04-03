Security forces recover arms, ammunition during searches in Budgam

-
Security forces recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday.
The search operation was conducted in the forests of village Shanipora Khan Sahab in the central Kashmir district upon receipt of specific information, a police official said.
Incriminating material of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, and a cache of arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), four UBGL rounds, four pistol magazines, three radio set antenna, three rounds of 7.62 mm, a battery, 98 rounds of 9 mm and a bonnet cover were recovered, the official said.
A case has been registered and further investigation taken up, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
