Security up in Bihar's Motihari after Mahatma Gandhi statue is vandalised

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly vandalised by some miscreants at Charkha Park of Motihari district in Bihar.
After the vandalism, proper security arrangements have been put in place in the area.
"Some eyewitnesses have given statements to police about the incident. A police team has been formed to apprehend the accused. Proper security arrangements are being made. A home guard has been deployed here," said Kumar Ashish, Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, Motihari.
According to East Champaran District Magistrate S Kapil Ashok, the statue was installed in the park by Power Grid Corporation under CSR activity.
"Since this place was not handed to the administration formally, we will ask the corporation as to why proper security arrangements were not made here," added the DM.
