Senior TVS family member, head of Sundaram Brake Linings, K Mahesh no more

(K Mahesh), 76, who had been heading the Ltd, part of $8.5 bn TVS Group, passed away on Saturday. He was the younger brother of TVS & Sons Chairman

K Mahesh, born on October 11, 1943, had a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Metallurgy from IIT - Madras and was appointed in T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Private Ltd, Madurai on December 1, 1965. He had been rendering technical and administrative services to the Company.

After undergoing initial training in India for two years, and further training in Foundry Technology and Management in the UK, he had handled important assignments given to him by the company.

He also held the position of whole-time director in T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Private Ltd for several years. K Mahesh also held the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the company but relinquished his position as MD on May 26, 2014.

After retiring from the position, he continued to hold the position of Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the company.

He was also related to K Ramesh, Director as his brother.