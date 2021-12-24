Seven-day home quarantine in Mumbai for passengers arriving from Dubai

Passengers arriving from will have to take up seven-day home quarantine in Mumbai, said an order by the western city’s municipality on Friday.

While passengers from twelve “countries at risk” are required to undergo home quarantine as per central government directions, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended the home quarantine for returnees to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

is a hub for international travel and passengers take connecting flights from there to Mumbai, said BMC I S Chahal in his order.

As many as 88 people had tested positive for Omicron in Maharashtra until Thursday, including 35 in The cases in include passengers from other districts who were screened on arrival at the airport.

“All the travellers arriving from Dubai and who are residents of will be in home quarantine. On the seventh day RT PCR test will be done. If the test is negative the traveler will self monitor for further seven days. If the test is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers,” the order said.

The order has also laid down instructions for passengers transiting via Mumbai.