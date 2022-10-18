Seven killed as helicopter ferrying pilgrims crashes near Kedarnath

-
ALSO READ
HAL, Safran sign agreement to create JV to build helicopter engines
Aryan Khan given clean chit by narcotics bureau in drugs-on-cruise case
What DGCA's new medical guidelines prescribe for transgender persons
DGCA asks airlines to deploy adequate maintenance engineers at airports
Char Dham rail: A train to the Kedarnath shrine may not run anytime soon
-
A private helicopter ferrying pilgrims crashed into a hill near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, killing all the seven people onboard, including the pilot.
A state police statement said the helicopter apparently crashed after ferrying pilgrims back from the shrine due to the thick fog and poor visibility. The Director General of Civil Aviation has ordered an inquiry into the crash.
The Bell 407 helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation caught a fire after the crash. A state government statement said the accident occurred at 1140 hours and a magisterial inquiry was ordered.
Those killed included pilot Anil Singh (57) from Mumbai. The six passengers have been identified as Urvi Barad (25), Kriti Barad (30), and Purva Ramanuj (26) from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, and Sujata (56), Kala (50), and Prem Kumar (63) from Chennai. The chopper took off from Kedarnath and was going to Guptkashi, which is the base camp of the shrine in Rudraprayag district.
After the crash, the state civil aviation department suspended all the helicopter flights to Kedarnath.
C Ravishankar, the chief operating officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, said the rescue workers were trying to recover the black box of the chopper.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the crash.
“Anguished by the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the PM said in a tweet.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 20:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU