Seven test positive for Covid at CM Nitish Kumar's programme in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Seven persons - six of them citizens of Bihar who came here to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday at a public interaction programme and were at the same premises have tested positive for COVID 19.
The chief minister told reporters after the programme that a staff member involved in catering arrangements tested positive for coronavirus and hinted that the state might go in for restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease.
"It is a matter of concern, indicative of the incredible rate at which the number of cases are rising", Kumar said.
All those who visit the chief minister's secretariat every Monday for his outreach programme 'Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri' undergo the mandatory tests.
The VVIP establishment went into a tizzy when the reports of the swab sample tests came in.
"The existing guidelines will remain in force till January 5. But tomorrow when officials will meet to review the situation they will definitely take into consideration the sudden rise and come out with orders accordingly", Kumar said.
He iterated that he will visit Gaya on Tuesday as part of his 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' and decision will be taken about events scheduled thereafter in due course.
Asked whether he was of the view that assembly polls in five states, including in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, ought to be deferred in view of the fresh wave, Kumar said "It is for the states concerned to decide. Though if we go by precedence, Kerala went to polls while reporting high number of daily cases. Bihar too was not in a very good shape when elections were held here".
Kerala state election was held in April 2021 and in Bihar it was held in October-Novemer 2020,
Assembly poll is due in Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand, besides Uttar Pradesh between February to March in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU