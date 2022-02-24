Sexual harassment at workplace violative of Constitution: Law Secy

-
ALSO READ
Alibaba fires 10 staffers for leaking sexual assault accusations
BCCI's sexual harassment policy brings India players to its purview
It's not just Peng. China is cracking down on MeToo movement
Electric car maker Tesla hit with another sexual harassment lawsuit in US
Ghislaine Maxwell jury confronts rare case alleging female sexual predator
-
Union Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta on Wednesday asserted that sexual harassment at workplace is a violation of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed in the Constitution and until and unless women come out in open against it, it will be difficult to usher in changes.
Addressing the first workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace organised by the Department of Legal Affairs, he said there were various challenges attached to the issue and the first step entails talking and writing the incident or complaint to the complaints committee.
Cyber crime has also opened a new way of sexual harassment which is a huge challenge, he said.
The law secretary pointed out the provisions under the Indian Penal Code that cover crimes relating to women.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwaraya Bhati articulated that patriarchy has no gender, a statement issued by the ministry said.
Legislative Department Secretary Reeta Vasishtha highlighted that the law be implemented in letter and spirit. The complaints committee should play an active and positive role in its implementation for safer work place for women, she felt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU