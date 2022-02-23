PM Narendra Modi to address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Kisan Credit Cards to be extended for all fishermen: Union Minister Murugan
Mango, pomegranate exports from India to US to start from Jan-Feb 2022
Piyush Goyal plans for Commerce Ministry to get $2 trn exports by 2027
Revised fisheries draft: WTO draft snubs India's transition period proposal
Draft agreement on fisheries subsidies submitted to ministers: WTO
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on smart agriculture on Thursday.
According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, an important webinar on smart agriculture is being held on February 24, which will be mainly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and Food Processing Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will also attend the webinar.
Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma will also be present during the webinar besides many government officials.
During the day-long webinar, the deliberations will be on five important areas, including natural farming and growing digital agri eco system, and ways to achieve self reliance in edible oils.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU