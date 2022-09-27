Shah to be part of hospital ceremony, inaugurate underpass in Gandhinagar

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
India aiming at 50% non-fossil fuel energy by 2030: PM Modi in Gandhinagar
Modi govt brought number of LWE-affected districts down by 70%: Amit Shah
12th edition of Defence Expo to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar: MoD
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects in areas falling under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit since Monday, ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.
On Tuesday, he will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for an upcoming 750-bed hospital in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district.
He will later inaugurate an underpass in Sector 15 of Gandhinagar city and also attend the ground-breaking ceremony for a new building of the Gujarat Technological University in Lekavada village of Gandhinagar district.
In the evening, Shah will visit his native Mansa town in Gandhinagar to take part in the 'aarti' at Bahuchar Mata Temple on the second day of Navratri.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 10:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU