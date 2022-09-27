JUST IN
Business Standard

Shah to be part of hospital ceremony, inaugurate underpass in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects in areas falling under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Amit Shah | Gandhinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects in areas falling under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit since Monday, ahead of the state Assembly elections due in December this year.

On Tuesday, he will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for an upcoming 750-bed hospital in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district.

He will later inaugurate an underpass in Sector 15 of Gandhinagar city and also attend the ground-breaking ceremony for a new building of the Gujarat Technological University in Lekavada village of Gandhinagar district.

In the evening, Shah will visit his native Mansa town in Gandhinagar to take part in the 'aarti' at Bahuchar Mata Temple on the second day of Navratri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 10:31 IST

