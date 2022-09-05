JUST IN
Share of 'habitual offenders' among convicts lowest since 2016, shows data
Delhiites in favour of EV transition for delivery, e-commerce firms: Survey
Death toll from Pakistan floods rises to 1,325 with 11 more fatalities
Govt looks to make online world accountable through new laws: IT Minister
GoM on casinos, online gaming taxation may finalise report in 7-10 days
Will soon come up with new version of Data Protection Bill: IT Minister
Mistry death: Experts call for better enforcement of seat belt regulations
Maharashtra state bank employees union protests govt loan melas
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
SC dismisses PIL seeking info on India-China clashes of 2020 at Galwan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
GST amendment on registration cancellation: Bombay HC notice to Centre
Business Standard

Share of 'habitual offenders' among convicts lowest since 2016, shows data

Recidivism has been improving after the pandemic

Topics
prisoners | Coronavirus | Tihar jail

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Custody, police custody, jail, arrest
The study noted that the conviction rate was 46.8 per cent in 2016 and pendency of cases was 87.4 per cent

The share of those with prior convictions among those jailed in 2021 is the lowest in years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on prisoners

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:46 IST

`
.