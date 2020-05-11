Sharing pics of evacuation flights a violation of Covid-19 norms: Air India

JUST IN
Formal permission from Air India is required before sharing any details, pictures or videos with any production house or individual, a circular said.

ANI 

Medics screen a passenger after an Air India Express flight brought stranded Indian nationals from Abu Dhabi, UAE, as part of the repatriation exercise ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, at the airport in Kochi. Photo: PTI
Air India has asked its cabin crew to not film any person in uniform during repatriation flight amid the coronavirus pandemic situation.

"Please note that posting any pictures/videos in uniform on any media including social media is a violation of the laid down norms. Further, formal permission from Air India is required before sharing any details, pictures or videos with any production house or individual," a circular read.

It further read, "Any crew found involved in any such activity will be seriously reprimanded and will lead to serious disciplinary action.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 11:54 IST

