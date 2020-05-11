Sharing pics of evacuation flights a violation of Covid-19 norms: Air India

-
Air India has asked its cabin crew to not film any person in uniform during repatriation flight amid the coronavirus pandemic situation.
"Please note that posting any pictures/videos in uniform on any media including social media is a violation of the laid down norms. Further, formal permission from Air India is required before sharing any details, pictures or videos with any production house or individual," a circular read.
It further read, "Any crew found involved in any such activity will be seriously reprimanded and will lead to serious disciplinary action.
