Sheikh Hasina meets PM Modi in Delhi, holds talks to expand cooperation

This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi welcoming Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on her visit to India | Photo: Twitter@@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on further deepening overall ties between the two countries in diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

Government sources said the focus of the talks was to significantly expand the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides want to boost ties in areas of defence, trade and connectivity, they said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit on Thursday.

She attended the World Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday.

This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

First Published: Sat, October 05 2019. 14:26 IST

