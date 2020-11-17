Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India

-
ALSO READ
Editors Guild condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, demands fair treatment
Arnab Goswami withdraws bail application from Alibaug sessions court
HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami, two others in suicide case
Arnab case: Matter pertains to personal liberty, SC tells Maharashtra govt
-
Veteran journalist and Padma Shri awardee Patricia Mukhim has resigned from the Editors Guild of India (EGI), alleging that the esteemed scribes' body "defends" only celebrity journalists.
Mukhim, who is also the editor of leading daily The Shillong Times, said that the EGI was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami (Republic TV Editor-in-Chief) whose arrest according to her was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.
"I have sent my resignation letter to the EGI on Monday as the Guild had taken a different stand on my and Goswami's case," she told IANS over phone.
The Meghalaya High Court Judge Justice W. Diengdoh on November 10 in his ruling found Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong, a traditional institution in Shillong.
"I had shared the single bench order of the High Court with the EGI expecting that it would at least issue a statement condemning the court's order but nothing was done yet.
The Guild responded speedily and issued statement condemning Goswami's arrest (a non-member), not on grounds of journalistic pursuits but on an abetment to suicide case," Mukhim said.
There was no reaction from the EGI yet about the resignation of the Shillong Times Editor.
Mukhim on a Facebook post recently lashed out at the Lawsohtun village "dorbar" (council) for failing to identify the "murderous elements" after five boys were assaulted by masked people at a basketball court in July this year.
Two people were arrested after the incident.
A complaint against Mukhim was filed with the police by the village council on July 6 for her Facebook post, claiming that her statement provoked the communal tension and might instigate ethnic conflict.
She was subsequently booked under Sections 153A -- promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and other provisions of the IPC.
The High Court in its judgment had observed : "There is an attempt to make a comparison between tribals and non-tribals vis-a-vis their rights and security and the alleged tipping of the balance in favour of one community over the other.
This in the opinion of this Court would fall on the mischief of Indian Penal Code as it apparently seeks to endorse disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between two communities."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU