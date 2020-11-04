Editors Guild condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, demands fair treatment

-
ALSO READ
Exercising caution on reopening places of worship: Maharashtra CM
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra set up adequate Covid-19 treatment facilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Won't tolerate attempts to 'finish off' Bollywood: Uddhav Thackeray
Free vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav to BJP
-
The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday condemned the "sudden arrest" of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that he is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.
Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.
The Guild, in a statement, said it is shocked to learn about the arrest of Goswami.
Noting that Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case, the Guild said, "We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing."
The Guild called upon the Maharashtra chief minister to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.
A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence in Mumbai.
Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU