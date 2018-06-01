Shimla water crisis: Locals plead tourists to stay away

Worst water crisis ever
The recent water shortage in Shimla is reportedly the worst water crisis the town has faced. The water requirement for Shimla is 45 million litres per day (MLD), but the supply has now fallen to nearly half – 22 MLD.
Why is there a water crisis in Shimla?
The present crisis is because of a notable rise in temperature. The natural water bodies are drying up. Another major reason for the shortage is contamination of Ashwini Khad, a major source of water supply. Water from Ashwani Khad has been substantially reduced since the construction of a sewage treatment plant just 5 kilometres upstream of it.
Protests by the locals
Furious because of a long spell of water shortage, residents have staged protests and blocked several roads and highways. The locals have also clashed with the police. Residents allege that the area has not received any water for 8 days.
Demand for bottled water increases
Amid the acute shortage of water, the demand for bottled water has increased significantly. News agency ANI quoted Jasvir Singh, a mineral water wholesale trader, as saying that the demand for bottled water has increased by 50 to 60 per cent due to the Shimla water scarcity.
Himachal Pradesh High Court steps in
To take control of the situation, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government and the Shimla Municipal Corporation to not allow any water supply for building construction and car washing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU