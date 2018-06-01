JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Think Nipah has spread to your city? Here's its state-wise status update
Business Standard

Shimla water crisis: Locals plead tourists to stay away

Amid a shortage of water in the hill town, Shimla's local people have been praying that tourists stay away from the town - at least for some time - thanks to a serious water scarcity facing the town.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Worst water crisis ever

Worst water crisis ever
1 / 5
The recent water shortage in Shimla is reportedly the worst water crisis the town has faced.|Photo :Shutterstock

The recent water shortage in Shimla is reportedly the worst water crisis the town has faced. The water requirement for Shimla is 45 million litres per day (MLD), but the supply has now fallen to nearly half – 22 MLD.

Why is there a water crisis in Shimla?

Why is there a water crisis in Shimla?
2 / 5
People stand in a queue to collect water from a tanker.| Photo : PTI

The present crisis is because of a notable rise in temperature. The natural water bodies are drying up. Another major reason for the shortage is contamination of Ashwini Khad, a major source of water supply. Water from Ashwani Khad has been substantially reduced since the construction of a sewage treatment plant just 5 kilometres upstream of it.

Protests by the locals

Protests by the locals
3 / 5
Furious because of a long spell of water shortage, residents have staged protests and blocked several roads and highways.| Photo :PTI

Furious because of a long spell of water shortage, residents have staged protests and blocked several roads and highways. The locals have also clashed with the police. Residents allege that the area has not received any water for 8 days.

Demand for bottled water increases

Demand for bottled water increases
4 / 5
he demand for bottled water has increased significantly.| Photo :PTI

Amid the acute shortage of water, the demand for bottled water has increased significantly. News agency ANI quoted Jasvir Singh, a mineral water wholesale trader, as saying that the demand for bottled water has increased by 50 to 60 per cent due to the Shimla water scarcity.

Himachal Pradesh High Court steps in

Himachal Pradesh High Court steps in
5 / 5
People wait to collect drinking water from a natural water source, as the city faces acute shortage of drinking water during hot weather, in Shimla | Photo :PTI

To take control of the situation, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government and the Shimla Municipal Corporation to not allow any water supply for building construction and car washing.


First Published: Fri, June 01 2018. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements