Now, get driving licence, pension, 38 other services at doorstep in Delhi

Delhiites will be able to access around 40 government services, ranging from getting a water connection to certificate, at their doorsteps by the end of July, an said on Thursday.

The government had in November announced the plan, which would save time and countless trips to government offices for the common man.

Under the proposed scheme, if a person wants a certificate, he would have to make a phone call to a particular number and fix an appointment as per his convenience -- even outside normal working hours of government offices.

A 'Mobile Sahayak' would then reach his residence or office and collect the necessary documents, take photo(s) and biometric details and process the application.

This process would be outsourced to a private company.

Applicants can also pay the prescribed application fee to the 'Mobile Sahayak'.

The 40 services include issuance of certificates, motor vehicle registration certificates, driving licences, handicapped and old-age pensions, as well as sewage connections.

Though some of these services are currently online, many people without will benefit from the proposed service.

A senior government told IANS that they had received bids from three companies for providing doorstep delivery of services and the government has since narrowed down its choice to one.

"We opened the financial bids this week and narrowed down to one company. The scheme has now been sent to the for concurrence," the said, adding that the company to be allotted the task would be finalised by next week.

"Six weeks will be given to the company for commissioning the project. It will be rolled out by July-end," the official added.

The successful bidder company will have to set up a call centre, develop software and coordinate with different government departments for implementation of the project.

The scheme is less likely to run into any hurdle as the Cabinet and had given the go-ahead.

The company will implement the scheme for three years, after which renewal of contract would be required.