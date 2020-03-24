Shortage of protective gear 'completely avoidable', we had time: Rahul

launched a fresh attack on the government for not defining specifications of personal protection equipment for doctors and health workers till March 2, and for unavailability of protective gears and N95 masks for the doctors dealing with

On February 12 leader had asked that the government to take the threat seriously and said, "they must address the issue immediately, failing which the country and its people may suffer."

Earlier today Rahul wrote "I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared," while retweeting a post by a doctro Kamna Kakkar.





In the post tagging PM Modi, Kakkar vented out her frustration about the unavailability of protective gear for doctors who are treating patients with Covid-19 contagion. She wrote, "When they arrive, please send N95 masks and gloves to my grave. Taali aur thaali b baja dena waha! (Send you claps and utensils to our grave!) Regards, frustrated sarkari doctor."

I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/dpRTCg8No9 — (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government is criminally culpable of not defining specifications of personal protection equipment for doctors and health workers till March 2 and demanded answers from the prime minister.

"Dear PM, the government is criminally culpable of not defining 'Specifications' of Personal Protection Equipment for Doctors-Health Workers between 1st Feb-2nd March, 2020; Permitting export of PPE material, Masks, Ventilators up to 19th March. Nation needs to know," he said on Twitter.

"Dear PM, This is what is wrong with your strategy to fight COVID-19. Doctors-Nurses-Health Workers don't need mere 'taali mention' but 'protection' of N-95 Masks, Hazmat Suits/Shields, Gloves/Goggles/Shoe Covers. Listen to the clarion call of this government doctor," Surjewala wrote, citing some public comments made by doctors.