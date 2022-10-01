JUST IN
Sikh bodies hold protest march in Phagwara over desecration, demands arrest

Activists of some Sikh bodies held a protest march here on Saturday demanding the arrest of those behind the desecration of Sikh religious book 'Gutka Sahib' in August

Press Trust of India  |  Phagwara (Pb) 

Sikh bodies hold protest march in Phagwara over desecration, demands arrest
Representative image

Activists of some Sikh bodies held a protest march here on Saturday demanding the arrest of those behind the desecration of Sikh religious book 'Gutka Sahib' in August.

They also demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to probe the case.

Pages of 'Gutka Sahib' were found scattered under a tree near the old civil hospital building here on August 31. Police had registered a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people in the matter.

The protesters took out a march from the Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Sabzi Mandi to the site near the old civil hospital building where the pages were found.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtiar Rai demanding that an SIT be constituted to probe the case.

The memorandum was addressed to the director general of police.

The protest was organised by Satbir Singh Walia (Sabhi), president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town; Mohan Singh Sain, president of gurdwara Jattan, Baba Gadhiya; and Manjit Singh of Sukhmani Sahib Seva Society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 17:48 IST

