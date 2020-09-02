JUST IN
Sikkim coronavirus update: 18 new cases push state 's Covid tally to 1,670

Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 1,670, an official said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Photo: Shutterstock
positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 1,670, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were reported from East Sikkim and two from South Sikkim, he said.

The state has 429 active cases at present, and 1,237 people have recovered from the disease and four patients died.

East Sikkim has reported the highest number of cases at 1,153, followed by South Sikkim (470), West Sikkim (46) and North Sikkim (one), the official said.

The state has tested 41,558 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 06:38 IST

