Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus update: 525 new Covid-19 cases reported

A total of 525 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a media bulletin that 241 cases were reported from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division.

The total number of cases now stands at 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 65,288 deaths.

Wed, September 02 2020. 06:23 IST

