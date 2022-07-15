Sikkim reports 70 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs; death toll reaches 459

reported 70 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,675, while the death toll mounted to 459 with one fresh fatality, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.

The northeastern state now has 359 active cases, while 38,091 people have recovered from the disease, and 766 others migrated out.

has tested 339 samples for COVID-19 since Wednesday, the bulletin said.

