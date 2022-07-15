Sikkim reports 70 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs; death toll reaches 459

-
Sikkim reported 70 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,675, while the death toll mounted to 459 with one fresh fatality, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.
The northeastern state now has 359 active cases, while 38,091 people have recovered from the disease, and 766 others migrated out.
Sikkim has tested 339 samples for COVID-19 since Wednesday, the bulletin said.
