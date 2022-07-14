Mumbai records 339 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,805

on Thursday recorded 339 fresh cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the city's civic body said.

With these additions, the city's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 11,20,172, while the death toll increased to 19,627, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a health bulletin. On Wednesday, the metropolis recorded 383 positive cases and one coronavirus-linked fatality. Of the 339 new cases, 310 patients were asymptomatic, said the bulletin. Giving details about the two fresh fatalities, the BMC said one of them was an 83-year-old woman suffering from comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease. The second was a 40-year-old woman with comorbidities, hypertension and malignancy. The bulletin said 538 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 10,97,740 and leaving the financial capital with an active caseload of 2,805. The city's recovery rate stood at 98 per cent. A total of 11,240 tests were conducted in in the last 24 hours, taking their combined count so far to 1,76,67,101, said the bulletin. Mumbai's COVID-19 case doubling rate stood at 1,836 days, while the growth rate of the infection from July 7 to July 13 was 0.037 per cent, the civic body said.

