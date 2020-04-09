Singapore Airlines offers full refund, bonus credit for cancelled flights

.

is offering full refund to passengers whose flights were cancelled due to Covid-19 and is also giving them option of bonus credits worth between Rs 3,900 and Rs 26,000 in case they choose to retain and rebook the ticket.

"We want to extend as much flexibility as possible to our customers," the airline's executive vice president (commercial) Lee Lik Hsin said in an email to travel agents today.

The enhanced options are available to affected customers who purchased tickets on on or before March 15 for travel from January 24 to May 31.

As per the new policy, passengers can receive a full refund of the unused value of their ticket. Cancellation and no-show fees will be waived. The airline said it will process refunds on monthly basis due to the large backlog of requests, and refunds for April departures will be processed in May.